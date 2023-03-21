APPLETON — Gary W. Evans, age 78 of Appleton, MN and formerly of Medford, MN passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Appleton Area Health Center.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with Pastor Dan Lazicki from Bethel Ridge Lutheran Church officiating.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Friday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.
For further information and complete obituary visit www.parkerkohlfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.