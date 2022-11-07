Gary George Joachim

OWATONNA — Gary G. Joachim died Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, from metastasized colon cancer.
Gary was born July 12, 1949 in Owatonna and attended District 14 Country School for grades 1-7. He graduated from Owatonna High School in 1967 and the University of Minnesota in 1971. He majored in psychology and sociology and planned to attend graduate school. The Vietnam War changed those plans and Gary enlisted in the Army National Guard. After his service, he returned to Owatonna and farmed from 1973 to 2020.
Gary learned how to farm from his father and neighbors and was never happier on the farm than when finding and fixing a drain tile or plumbing a new tile installation. He would rather pick rocks all day long than rake the lawn for one hour.
Gary was fortunate to have reading come easily to him and especially enjoyed reading about history and politics. He was active in the Republican Party until the party no longer represented the average, unappreciated citizen of Minnesota.
From 1998 to 1999, Gary served as president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. He went on to join the executive board of the American Soybean Association from 1999 to 2008. During his time on the national board, Gary traveled extensively to promote soybean products and interests and also internationally to promote trade.
Locally, Gary was active in the United Methodist Church, Exchange Club, and the Steele County Corn Growers Association.
Gary had two pieces of wisdom to share: 1. Be sure to get colonoscopies, and 2. If you ever feel the urge to buy a timeshare property, go to the Mayo Clinic Neurology department and have your head examined.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Abbie, and his wife Georgia. He is survived by his wife Sherry Hill and eight siblings: Joanne of Shakopee; Bonnie, Jim, and Bob of Owatonna; Pam of Carver; David of Claremont; Sandra Sonderby of Maple Grove; and Denise Ethreim of Plover, Wisconsin.
A memorial service for Gary will be held Friday, November 18, at the United Methodist Church in Owatonna. Visitation will be at 10 AM and the memorial service will follow at 11 AM. Interment of ashes will be at Havana Township Cemetery.
Donations in Gary's name will go to the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Memorial Bench Fund, Community Pathways Food Fund, and the Steele County Historical Society.
