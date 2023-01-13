Fred T. Gerbig

FARIBAULT — Fred Theodore Gerbig, 81, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022 after a brave 6-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born on August 26, 1941 to parents Sidney and Thelma Gerbig, Fred grew up in Faribault, MN. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1959 and Iowa State in 1964 with two Bachelor of Science degrees in electrical and mechanical engineering. After meeting in 1958 as teenagers, Fred married his high school sweetheart, Carole Machacek, in 1963. They began their lives together in Ames, Iowa as students, lived in La Crosse and St. Paul, and then settled in Roseville where they raised their 4 daughters. In 2005, they built a home on Mazaska Lake where Fred lived out the remainder of his life. Fred's career in engineering spanned 5 decades. In 1985, Fred started Gerbig Engineering Company and was a highly respected pioneer in the cleanroom industry. Fred held patents for designs and set standards in the industry that are still used today. Fred had many interests over the years. He never sat idle and always had a project. He loved golf and racquetball, pickleball, boating, camping and travel. But his greatest love was his family. He encouraged and supported countless experiences and adventures for his daughters. His generosity was well known by family, friends, and employees. He was quick to laugh, often laughed at himself, and was always a great source of entertainment to those around him. Fred will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
Fred is survived by his wife, Carole, of 59 years, and his children, Christine (Tony Lema), Barbara (Kurt Stanaitis), Sarah, and Emily (Darrin Johnson), and by his six grandchildren, Benjamin and Calvin Lema, Daisy and Casey Stanaitis, and Sydney and Theodore Johnson. He is also survived by his brother Tom Gerbig and is preceded in death by parents Sid and Thelma Gerbig and his sister Gloria Bjorklund.
A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and his caregivers at The Family Residence in Northfield for the compassionate care they provided for Fred.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault with Pastor Van Miller, officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
