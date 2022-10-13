MEDFORD — Frank "Poncho" Panos died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN.
Francis Stanley Panos was born December 30, 1957 to Stanley and Elsie (Zak) Panos in Owatonna, MN. He attended Medford High School. He married Deanne Dillon in Owatonna in 2000. Together, they raised their triplets Dominic, Dakota, and Jasmine. The couple later divorced, but remained good friends.
Frank was the owner/operator of Medford Cabinet Shop for all of his life. He assumed ownership of the shop from his father, Stanley. His life interests included motorcycling, snowmobiling, fishing, and trips to the casino. He enjoyed being the life of the party. His greatest love was the time spent working in his shop.
Left to carry on "Poncho's" memory are children: Dominic and Dakota of Owatonna, and Jasmine of Medford; the triplets mother, Deanne; sisters Jan (Mike) Guse, Owatonna, and Judy (Floyd) Davidson, Tower, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Medford Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may greet the family Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the funeral home. For more information or to leave a condolence message go to www.megercares.com
To send flowers to the family of Frank "Poncho" Panos, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.