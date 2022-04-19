Evonne J Cinnamon Hegard

FARIBAULT, MN — Evonne Judith (Havemeier) Hegard, age 83 of Faribault passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home peacefully with her faithful dog Tootsie by her side.
Evonne was born May 15, 1938, she was united in marriage to George Hegard in Winona, they later divorced in November 1974. She was an avid cook and baker for many years before retiring in 2000.
Evonne has 6 children: Georgene "Gigi" (Gary) Larson of Winona, Mary (Greg) Storhaug of Faribault, Michelle "Fern" (Mark) Dulac of Faribault, Rosann "Ozzie"(Pat) Langowski of Tennessee, Stephen (Debra) Hegard of Owatonna, Dawn (Jim) May of Winona. Grandchildren : Miranda (Mike) Steffes, Bethanie (Mike) Troke, Danielle Larson, Shannon (Kyle) Brekke, David Stroghaug, Hailey Langowski, Zack McCarthy, Zach (Nikki) Strand, Dallas Hegard, Kelli and Brain May and 10 Great Grandchildren.
She enjoyed spending time with her fanily, reading, nature watching, traveling, games, making quilts and jewelry and doing puzzles.
She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and joking around. She was amazingly strong woman and loved by many she touched the lives of.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother and infant sister.
She donated her remains to the University of MN for research. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
