Everett J. Fletcher

KENYON — Everett John Fletcher, 97, a longtime resident of Kenyon, MN died Thursday February 16, 2023, at home.
Everett was born on September 25, 1925, to Ernest and Alice Fletcher in Bloomington, MN. He grew up in the Rosemount area and attended school through the 8th grade. Everett served in the Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged June 1946. On October 16, 1948, he married Jeanette Braun. They made their home in Inver Grove Heights and had five children, Gail, Kay, Lynn, Ed, and Todd. Everett worked for over 20 years at Swift meat processing, was involved in farming, and worked many years at Foldcraft. He had a lifelong love of horses, fishing, enjoyed playing cribbage, and was known to start conversations with everyone he met. Everett was proud to be a founding member of the Rosemount VFW and was honored to be chosen to participate in a Freedom Honor Flight to Washington DC. He touched many lives and will be missed by everyone. He was a member of the Kenyon United Methodist Church.
Everett is survived by his wife of 74 years Jeanette, son Ed (Tammy) Fletcher and daughter Gail (Dwayne) Curl, son-in-law Tim Fromm, daughter-in-law Brenda Fletcher, 11 grandchildren: Teresa Glasgow, Michelle Seymore, Diana Glasgow, Tami (Matt) Thoreson, Kirstie (Brian) Funk, Andrea (Ethan) Johnson, Brandi (Ben) Nesseth, Linnea (Nate), Wayne, Benjamin Fletcher, Alexia (Troy) Fletcher, and Dakota Fletcher, several great and great-great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Everett was preceded in death by his parents, children Kay, Lynn and Todd, and three siblings.
Funeral services will be held at the Kenyon United Methodist Church on Monday February 20th at 11:00am. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00am - 11:00am prior to the service. Lunch will be served immediately after the church service with interment to follow at the Kenyon Cemetery.
