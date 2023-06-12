Eugene Walter Gene Glende

FARIBAULT — Eugene 'Gene' Glende, age 81, of Faribault, died Friday, June 9, 2023 after a sudden illness at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.

Service information

Jun 16
Service
Friday, June 16, 2023
11:00AM
Peace Lutheran Church
213 6th Avenue SW
Faribault, MN 55021
Jun 16
Visitation
Friday, June 16, 2023
9:00AM-11:00AM
Peace Lutheran Church
213 6th Avenue SW
Faribault, MN 55021
