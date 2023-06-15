Eugene Thomas Turek

FARIBAULT — Eugene Thomas Turek, age 89, of Faribault, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Milestone Nursing Home in Faribault. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 9am-10:30am at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery with a prayer service to follow. Interment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Disabled American Veterans or donor's choice.

