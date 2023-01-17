Esther Martha Wilson

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
FARIBAULT — Esther Wilson, age 80, of Faribault, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Homestead Hospice House, Owatonna.
Memorial services will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Faribault on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, Welch. Memorial visitation will be for one half hour prior to the service.
Esther Martha, the daughter of Joseph and Mabel (Hurry) Beyer was born July 29, 1942, in Burnside Township, Goodhue County. Esther was a kind and loving Christian woman. She had enjoyed helping others and loved working in healthcare. Esther had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to watch sports and she especially loved all of her dogs over the years.
Survivors include her son, Sean (and Rena) Wilson and their children of Hastings; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her faithful dog, Monte; her good friend, Sarah Dull; her church family and friends.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents and eleven siblings.
Memorials in Esther's honor may be directed to her church, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Faribault.
To send flowers to the family of Esther Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.