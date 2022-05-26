Elvina M. Sande

FARIBAULT — Elvina Martha Sande (Marsolek) went home to her Lord Jesus Christ on January 13, 2022.
Elvina was born on February 27, 1939, in Winona, MN, to Martha (Schank) and Hubert Marsolek. She attended Saint Casimir Catholic grade school and Winona High School. Elvina was raised with five siblings, after high school she and her two sisters moved to Rochester, MN. While attending nursing school they enjoyed dancing the night away at the Pla-Mor Ballroom. All three sisters met their future husbands there on the dance floor.
Elvina was happily married to James Andrew Sande from Kenyon, MN, on May 5, 1962. James and Elvina moved from Kenyon to Faribault, MN, where they raised their three boys. Elvina was an exceptional housewife, gourmet cook and very frugal shopper. She could buy a week's worth of groceries for practically nothing with her savvy coupon prowess. When the boys were old enough, she began her thirty-year career at Jerome Foods until they closed and then Land-O-Lakes. Elvina's work ethic would make those half her age jealous.
Elvia was preceded in death by both parents; brothers, James and Richard; sister, Bernice (Clem) Hemann. She is survived by her husband, James; son, Drew (Colleen) and granddaughter, Christina, son, Desmond (Terry) and son, Deland (Renee); sister, Ethel (Bob), brother, Robert (Carol), brother, Gerald (Dawn); and nieces and nephews, Craig, Richard, Mark, Robin, Randal, Korie, Karla Cynthia, Stephen, Dana and Douglas.
Family and friends are invited to dress casually for a Celebration of Life at Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault, MN on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 2:30 - 4:00 p.m., with a time of reflection to be held at 3:00 p.m. All are invited to a reception at Redemption Restaurant in Faribault from 4:15 - 7:00 p.m.