FARIBAULT — Elmer W. Quinlan, age 95, of Faribault, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault.
To plant a tree in memory of Elmer Quinlan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ALONG I-90... ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... .Abnormally warm temperatures have allowed relative humidity values to drop to around 25 percent today and they are expected to fall to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for fires to spread quickly. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...areas in Minnesota along and southeast of a line from New Ulm to Blaine. * WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
FARIBAULT — Elmer W. Quinlan, age 95, of Faribault, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault.
Elmer Wesley was born on November 9, 1927, in Berlin, ND, to Nicholas and Mary (Ellingson) Quinlan. He graduated from Berlin High School with the class of 1945. Elmer served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged on December 17, 1947. He was united in marriage to Lorraine Steffes on September 22, 1949, at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in LaMoure, ND. Elmer worked at the Co-Op Creamery in La Moure for 17 years, then worked for Land O' Lakes in Faribault for 21 years until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed playing golf and cards, watching sporting events, and in his younger years playing baseball. Elmer was dedicated to his church, faith, and prayer. He attended church regularly and volunteered in many capacities at Divine Mercy Church. Elmer was a member of the American Legion Post 43, and the Faribault Eagles Club. Remarkably at age 95, Elmer lived independently until this last winter, even golfing with his sons last October.
He is survived by his children, Mary Stuber (Larry), Steve Quinlan, Kevin Quinlan, and Jeff Quinlan (Patricia); nine grandchildren, Chad Stuber (Stacy), Tod Stuber (Michelle), Cory Stuber (Karin), Kristi Spindler (Michael), Nick Quinlan (Stephanie), Ben Quinlan, Shauna Enget (Josh), Desiree Quinlan, and Andrea Haney (Greg); 17 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; parents, Nicholas and Mary; granddaughter, Billie Jo Johnson; two brothers, Robert Quinlan and Howard Quinlan; a sister, Lucille O'Donnell; and many dear in-laws.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. For those unable to attend, you may watch a livestream of the funeral through a link on Elmer's obituary page. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault, with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, and on Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be designated to the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in memory of Elmer.
For online tributes and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.