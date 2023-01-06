ST. PAUL — Ellen May Paul, age 82, of St. Paul, died peacefully in her Highland Park home, Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023.
Born on November 21, 1940 in Dennison, Minnesota, Ellen was the daughter of Fulton and Vera (Fremouw) Elstad. She graduated from Faribault High School. While working in Minneapolis, she met Kenneth F. Paul of Eden Valley. They married on September 16, 1961 and eventually made their home in Norwood Young America. They have five children: Elizabeth, Jennifer, William, Jane and Nathan.
While caring for her children, Ellen worked with Ken at their funeral homes in Pierz, Norwood/Young America and Lester Prairie. They called Buffalo, Minnesota home for a number of years before relocating to Highland Park in Saint Paul. She was a master gardener and loved spending time with Nathan, grandkids and great-grandkids in her beautiful gardens. She enjoyed reading, writing poetry, painting and listening to music. More than anything, Ellen delighted in being a Mom, a Nana and a Great Nana. She was a devoted sister, auntie and friend. Ellen was generous with her time and talents to all who came across her path.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Paul of Buffalo; their children: Elizabeth Joan Paul of Lake Elmo, Jennifer (Nick) Mancini of Bayport, William Paul of Minnetonka, Jane (Shawn) Engle of Highlands Ranch, CO and Nathan Paul of Highland Park; grandchildren: Kit and Andrew Haveles, Louisa Resner and Adam Riley, Ryan Paul, Darby McMullen Brown, Vera McMullen Paul, Thomas Mitchell, Grant Mitchell, Claire and Hannah Crain, Will Engle, Maddy Engle, and Lucy Engle; great-grandchildren: Graham and Solvi Haveles. She is also survived by her siblings Geraldine (Hank) Dotzler of Lakeville, Richard (Diane) Elstad of Wabasha, Virginia Sartor of Faribault, Kathryn (David) Wagner of Tower, Jane Elstad of Waterville, Jean Woznak of Medford, and Laurel (Keith) Remund of Waseca; brother-in-law Bruce Neale of Denver CO; sisters-in-law: Janette Elstad of Warsaw, Elaine Elstad of Cannon Falls and Linda Elstad of Burnsville; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law Mildred and Frank Paul; siblings Marilyn Neale, Joyce Waslie, Robert Elstad and Carmen Elstad; sisters-in-law Alice Elstad and Margaret Elstad; and brother-in-law Bill Sartor.
Mass of Christian Burial for Ellen Paul will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo, MN. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Father Nathaniel Meyers will be the Celebrant.
Visitation will be held at the church, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
Suggested donations in lieu of flowers are to Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis or the MN Landscape Arboretum.
The Peterson Chapel, Buffalo MN assisted the family with funeral arrangements. On-line condolences can be made at www.thepetersonchapel.com