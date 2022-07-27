Elizabeth Theresa Betty Waskosky (Reichert)

MONTICELLO, MN — Passed away on 7/25/2022. Preceded in death by her husband Julius; daughter Jean; daughter-in-law Kyong Waskosky; and 9 siblings. Betty is survived by her children Fred (Sue), Karl (Penny), Karen DeGiovanni, Mark (Denise), John (Jill), Paul (Oksanna) and Greg (Kim); grandchildren Tom, Ed, Jachin, Beth, Christina, Katlin, Hannah, Renee, Mary, Rachel, Michael, Rosie, Nick, Megan, Julius, Sullivan, Lucas, Ann, Michelle, and Andrew; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Betty was known for her delicious popovers, cookies, and other wonderful baked goods. She never let anyone go hungry, especially those in need. Faith was the most important thing in her life, but her family was a close second. She was a loving and caring mother who stayed home to raise her growing family. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She went to Washington D.C. at the age of 16 to serve as a secretary during WWII. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, 8/6/22 with visitation 1 hour prior at Mary of the Visitation, 440 Lake Street North, Big Lake, MN. Interment Monday, 8/8/22 at 11AM at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault, MN. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, MN. 763-295-2918, (www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com)
