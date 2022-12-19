FARIBAULT — Elizabeth "Betty" Gudknecht, age 99, of Faribault, died on December 7, 2022, at Mill City Senior Living, Faribault.

Service information

Dec 29
Service
Thursday, December 29, 2022
10:30AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
530 4th Street N.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Dec 29
Visitation
Thursday, December 29, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
530 4th Street N.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
