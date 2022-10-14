Elizabeth "Bette" Miller

KILKENNY — ELIZABETH "BETTE" MILLER, age 92 of Kilkenny passed into the hands of God on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Faribault, Minnesota.

Service information

Oct 18
Visitation
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
9:00AM-11:00AM
St. Canice Catholic Church
183 Maple St.
Kilkenny, MN 56052
Oct 18
Service
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
11:00AM
St. Canice Catholic Church
183 Maple St.
Kilkenny, MN 56052
