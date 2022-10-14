KILKENNY — ELIZABETH "BETTE" MILLER, age 92 of Kilkenny passed into the hands of God on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Faribault, Minnesota.
Born on May 20, 1930 in Minnesota, she was the daughter of Joe and Margaret (Cahill) Barden. She attended school in Janesville. On February 24, 1949, Bette was united in marriage to Bud Miller. They started their married life on a farm near Kilkenny where they raised four children. They lived on the farm for 14 years until they moved into Kilkenny. Bette worked at Kilkenny and Faribault banks her entire career. She enjoyed the friends that she had made. Family came first for Bette. She was a loving wife and mother to her children, their spouses, and grandchildren. Holidays were very special in the Miller home. Bette loved to decorate and bake. The family always requested her delicious cheesecakes. Bette was very devout in her faith. St. Canice Church was important to Bette and Bud. Since they lived across the street from the church, they hosted many bridal parties, priests and friends from Kilkenny, Ireland who visited for St. Patrick's Day in Kilkenny, Minnesota. Bette was 100% Irish and knew how to care for visitors. She was a loving and kind wife, mother, and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Bud; four children, Tom (Susann) Miller of Morristown, Ray (Nancy) Miller of Waseca, Dave (Deb) Miller of Faribault and Liz (Paul) Gregor of Kilkenny; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Peg (Chuck) McMaken of Lakeville and Mike Thissen of Stillwater. Bette was preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, Carl and Lillian Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Canice Catholic Church in Kilkenny. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Kilkenny.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.