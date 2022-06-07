WATERVILLE — ELEANOR "ELIE" MAE STANGLER, age 89 of Waterville, passed away at her home on the afternoon of Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Born in Norwalk, Wisconsin on November 5, 1932, Elie was the youngest child of Christ and Esther (Trachsel) Pfuhl. She attended school in Norwalk and graduated with the class of 1951. On March 1, 1952 Elie was married to Donald Buchmann in Norwalk. They had four children and made their lives together until Donald's passing in 1989. On February 9, 1991 she was married to Lawrence "Larry" Stangler. They spent many happy years together until his passing in 2011. Elie spent over 30 years employed with Unisys in the defense sector, creating chips and circuit boards for use in many applications across the United States military. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and traveling, was involved in the Waterville Lion's Club, and was a long-time member of the Waterville United Methodist Church.
Elie is survived by two children, John Buchmann (Pam Motzko) of Waterville, and Diane Gomberg of Waterville; three step-children, Gary (Beth) Stangler of Kansas City, MO, Phil (Karen) Stangler of St. Louis, MO, and Stephen (Susan) Stangler of Inver Grove Heights; eight grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; twelve step-great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Joan Pfuhl of Paradise, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; two children, Kathy (Vincent) Morimoto and Gerald Buchmann; one grandson, Donald Grinde; one son-in-law, Gary Gomberg; and five siblings, Ralph (Mabel) Pfuhl, Myrtle (Guy) Smith, Kenneth Pfuhl, Floyd (Mary Lou) Pfuhl, and Willard (Linda) Pfuhl.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Waterville Evangelical United Methodist Church, with Rev. Kathy King officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waterville is handling the arrangements.