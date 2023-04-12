FARIBAULT — Elaine V. (Bauer) Chavie, age 88, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, April 6, 2023, following an extended illness.
FARIBAULT — Elaine V. (Bauer) Chavie, age 88, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, April 6, 2023, following an extended illness.
Elaine Valeria, the daughter of Albert and Valeria (Piepho) Bauer, was born on April 3, 1935, in Faribault, MN. Elaine graduated from Faribault High School then traveled to Minneapolis, MN in search of new jobs. On August 14 1954, she married the love of her life, Wilfred V. Chavie. They resided in several suburban areas of the Twin Cities and had eight children. Elaine enjoyed family vacations, spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards and gardening. She took pride in having an immaculate house even though she had so many children! Elaine was a loving mother, grandmother and an excellent cook. She lived life gently and graciously, she was fun-loving, always had a smile, and had many good times with friends and family.
Elaine is survived by her children, Susan (Michael) Chavie, Nancy (Kent) Kruger, Ann Kruger, Wilfred Chavie Jr., Mary Miller, Paul (Sue) Chavie, David (Heather) Chavie, and Aimee (Troy) Galvin, fifteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren; brother, Jerome (Judy) Bauer; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred; son-in-law, Patrick Miller; daughter-in-law, Jacki Chavie; two grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-grandson, and one granddaughter-in-law; parents; and by her brothers, Roger, Orville, Richard and Glen Bauer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, in Faribault. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Faribault.
Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., and to a luncheon immediately following, all at church on Monday, April 24.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in memory of Elaine.
For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.