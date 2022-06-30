Eileen M. Wadekamper

MANKATO — Eileen Margaret Wadekamper of 121 Rita Road, Mankato, gave way to her Heavenly Father the morning of June 27, 2022 after putting up a courageous fight these past few years; she was 87 years old.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, July 6, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, North Mankato. Father Paul van de Crommert will officiate. Prior to services, the family will hold a visitation, which starts at 9:00 am. Burial will be held at the German Union Cemetery, Faribault.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Eileen (Mohs) Wadekamper was born on August 29, 1934, in St Cloud, to Hubert and Rose (Herges) Mohs. After graduating from Saint Francis High School of Little Falls, she moved back to St. Cloud. Having met Arnie Wadekamper on the dance floor of Bricky's Place in the fall of 1954, the two decided to marry on September 17, 1955.
Eileen and Arnie moved to Mankato in 1956, and by the Spring of 1961, they formed Arnie's Sales & Service - a business that remains active to this very day. Eileen was involved with the Ladies Community, which included a women's bowling league, the American Businesswomen's Association, a loyal patron of St. John's Catholic Church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and a member of the Charismatic Renewal. She will be remembered as a woman of faith, warmth, kindness, and a generous heart
Surviving family members include husband, Arnie Wadekamper of Mankato; sons and daughter, Mark (Jodi) Wadekamper of Chaska, Debra (John) Clements of Eagle, CO, and Blaine "Woody Wadekamper of Eagle, CO; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother and sisters: Larry (Clare) Mohs of St. Cloud, Renee (Fred) Streit of Waite Park, Onie (Art) LaFond of Prior Lake, Jeannie (James) McCain of Acworth, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Rose Mohs; brother, Gene Francis Mohs; sister, Joan (Steve) Libor and granddaughter, Nicole Lia Clements.
