FARIBAULT — Edwin A. Krause, age 96, of Faribault passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 2, 2022, with family and friends by his side.
Edwin Alfred was born June 12, 1926, in Tower City, North Dakota to Vernon and Minnie (Detmers) Krause. Ed lived on the family farm in North Dakota until his father died at a young age. Ed and his family then moved to Eagle Bend, Minnesota where he graduated high school. Edwin served his country in the United States Army and was in Germany for clean-up at the end of World War II.
He worked briefly in St. Paul for the Star Tribune and eventually worked on linotypes for many years at the Faribault Daily News. Ed briefly managed Meadow Ridge Cemetery and later in life became an insurance representative.
On June 19, 1954, Edwin married Genelle A. Johnson and together they raised three children. Ed and Genelle worked hard their entire lives and enjoyed their antique business together.
Ed's faith in Jesus Christ was strong and he was proud to share it. In 1991, Ed and Genelle purchased their retirement cabin on Rush Lake in Ottertail and spent over 24 wonderful summers at the lake with family and friends. They truly were happy together at their cabin.
Ed enjoyed reading novels, fishing, gardening, writing letters and sharing a meal with family. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and enjoyed every visit. He had a generous spirit and gave to many Lutheran charities and performing arts in the community. His memories, wisdom and conversations will be missed.
He is survived by his children; Rev. Mark (Rose) Krause, David (Leslie) Krause and Suzanne (Russ) Schwichtenberg; grandchildren, Rev. Matthew (Cortney) Krause, Philip Krause, Tyler Schwichtenberg, Lindsey Krause, Tara Schwichtenberg and Emily Krause; great-grandchildren, Ella, Evan and Eli Krause; other dear friends and relatives.
Edwin is reunited in heaven with his parents; loving wife, Genelle; grandchildren, Allison Krause and Mallory Schwichtenberg and siblings, Elvera Pratt, Mabel Hernwall, Harold Krause and Eugene Krause.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Ed's legacy, please direct donations to Faribault Lutheran School, Camp Omega, Lutheran Island Camp or the Lutheran Hour.
