FARIBAULT — Edward T. Hughes, age 68, of Faribault died on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Winnie Hughes officiating. A private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault for one half hour prior to the service on October 18, 2022.
Edward T., the son of Edward V. and Eleanor (Kiel) Hughes was born on October 18, 1953, in Faribault. Edward loved cars and car rides, music, entertainment humor, the Minnesota Vikings, thunderstorms, and babies. He was a lifetime citizen of Faribault and was active at the Day Activity Center.
He is survived by his twin sister, Ellie Bortolussi and three other siblings, Carol Doose (and Terry), Matt (and Bonnie) Hughes and Colleen Wagner; one brother-in-law, Scott Petersen; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and his friends at Inisfail.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two siblings, Jim Hughes and Christine Stadler; brothers-in-law, Dick Bortolussi, Leon Wagner and Charles Stadler and a special friend, Suzie.
In lieu of flowers a memorial gift may be given to Epilepsy Foundation or Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. in Edward's name.
