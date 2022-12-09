MORRISTOWN — Edgar Leo Schulz, age 94, of Morristown, died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown with the Reverend Juan Palm officiating. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, North Morristown with military rites by Morristown American Legion Post 149.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. and also at church on Monday for one hour prior to the service.
Edgar Leo, son of Leo and Dorothy (Lok) Schulz was born on November 29, 1928, in Morristown. He served in the United States Army and married the love of his life, Ione Schwichtenberg on September 26, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown.
He farmed for many years in Morristown Township. After he retired, he and Ione moved to Cedar Lake. He was employed by Four County Ag Services and Camp Omega, where he loved to work. Edgar enjoyed time in his shop tinkering and restoring antique gas engines and John Deere tractors. He was known as the neighborhood handyman.
He is survived by his children, Bruce (Peggy) Schulz of Cass Lake, Beverly (Noel) Engelmeyer of St. Cloud, Bonnie (Michael) Hemish of Madison Lake, Brian (Deneen) of Morristown and Brenda (Jeff) Vaske of Roseville; grandchildren, Amanda (Jared) Gustafson, Brandon Schulz, Justin Engelmeyer, Chelsey (Nate) Meyer, Kyle Engelmeyer, Joshua (Sheana) Rolfing, Jamie (Brad) Hundt, Nicholas (Nichole) Rolfing, Britany (Austin) Schachtner, Austin Schulz, Lauren (Justin) Latham, Mitch and Jeremy Vaske; 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Wunderlich and JoAnne Snow; sister-in-law, Georgeanne Schulz; sister-in-law, Jan Filkins; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ione; one son in infancy; brother, Roger Schulz; brothers-in-law, Marvin Wunderlich, Robert Snow, Hubert and Jerry (Joanne) Schwichtenberg and Dave Filkins.
