Dustin Michael Hart

FARIBAULT — Dustin M. Hart, age 30, of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center. Dustin Michael was born on March 3rd, 1993, in Faribault, MN to David Parman and Mary Stacy (Hart) Freeman. Dustin graduated from Faribault High School with the Class of 2011.
Dustin and Hannah Bruder welcomed their first child, a daughter, Lily Hart, in 2012. They went on to have 2 more children together- Emmett Hart (2015) and Judah Hart (2018). Dustin cherished family over everything. He dedicated himself to raising his children, never missing an opportunity to spend time with them- whether it be going on walks to find interesting rocks, going fishing, or enjoying their love of videogames together. He was proud of every milestone they achieved and took special interest in any fascination they had with encouragement.
His children wished to share that Dustin had a love for animals and they enjoyed playing with their family cat Kallie together, even if it resulted in matching scratches for the lot of them. His lucky number was 3 and he had a love for anime the kids took on. Dustin enjoyed a good laugh and his humor shined through, cracking smiles and chuckles in every situation that you couldn't help but join in on.
Dustin is survived by his children, Lily Hart, Emmett Hart and Judah Hart; parents, David (Dawn) Parman, Mary Stacy (Caleb) Freeman; siblings, Derek Hart (Hailey Rasmussen), Daniel Freeman, Kayli Freeman (RJ Ramon), Delton Freeman and Jackson Parman; grandparents; Deilia (Sherif) Hamed and Norman Parman; niece, Delilah Hart; other relatives and friends.
Dustin is preceded in death by his grandparents Gene & Mary Jane Hart.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
