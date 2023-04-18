Dustin Michael Hart

FARIBAULT — Dustin M. Hart, age 30, of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center. Dustin Michael was born on March 3rd, 1993, in Faribault, MN to David Parman and Mary Stacy (Hart) Freeman. Dustin graduated from Faribault High School with the Class of 2011.

