FARIBAULT — Duane Fredrich Hukriede passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Emeralds at Faribault.
Funeral Services will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation 1/2 hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Glencoe at a later date.
Duane, the son of Ervin and Verda (Lietzau) Hukriede, was born July 11,1940 in Litchfield, MN. He attended school at the Minnesota Braille and Sight Saving School, graduating in 1962. In spite of his handicap he was able to accomplish many activities. He attended Camp Courageous for many years, attended and graduated from the Lutheran Bible Institute, was an Amway Sales person, was an active member and officer of the Faribault Handicap Club, worked for Telecare in Faribault making calls to shut-ins daily checking on their welfare and was an accomplished soloist.
Duane is survived by his sister-in-law, Diane (James) Paulson, nieces and nephews. Dawn (Rick) Cole and their children Anthony (Jenny) Winter, Travis (Stephanie) Winter, Megan (Stephen) Strommer, Michael Winter; Sean Hukriede and his daughter Danielle; and Roland (Nicole) Hukriede Jr. and his daughter Faith. He is also survived by his great nieces and nephews, his cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Barbara Jean; his brother, Roland Sr.; and an infant niece Shari Janine.
