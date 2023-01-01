...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around
one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy icing may result
in downed tree branches and power lines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
FARIBAULT — Dr LA “Swede” Charnstrom, age 91, of Faribault, died Dec 29, 2022 at the MN Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls, with his daughter Sue by his side. He was a Chiropractor in Faribault for 38 years.
No services are planned as he chose to donate his body to the U of M, his final service to helping others.
Survivors: Daughters, Sue (Jerry) Tungseth, Heidi (Kim) Mehl. Sons: Ted, Dan (Lisa), Chuck (Anna) Charnstrom.
Special Friends: Joann Huenergardt, Marie Hagen
11 Grandkids and 9 Great Grandkids!
