Dr LA Swede Charnstrom

FARIBAULT — Dr LA “Swede” Charnstrom, age 91, of Faribault, died Dec 29, 2022 at the MN Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls, with his daughter Sue by his side. He was a Chiropractor in Faribault for 38 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Dr Charnstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments