Dr. James C. Jim Schwanebeck

FARIBAULT — Dr. James (Jim) C. Schwanebeck died peacefully on February 28, 2023, at the Masonic Home Care Center, ten days before his 80th. Greeted in heaven by parents Edwin and Mabel Schwanebeck of Faribault, brother-in-law David Luecke, great nephew Shane Cope, and mother-in-law Marno Cleveland. Survived by his wife of 34 years Linda Schwanebeck, sister Lois Luecke, nieces Amanda Pahl (Mike) and Emily Cope (Eric); great-nephew Spencer Luecke; great-nieces Avery Pahl, Zoie and Kaylyn Cope. He will be greatly missed by cousins and many friends.
Jim graduated from Faribault High School in 1961; Dunwoody with a Certificate in Electronics in 1963; University of Minnesota with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1971; a MS in Electrical Engineering in 1977; a PhD in Chemical Engineering and Material Sciences in 1977. He worked at IBM in Rochester from 1964 to 1968 as an electrical engineer, while being a Reserve Olmsted County Deputy. 1968 to 1973 placed him at the University of Minnesota Electrical Engineering Department as a Research Fellow. From 1973 to 1993 he was a Principal Research Scientist with Honeywell Systems and Research Center which included working with the Department of Defense. After retirement, his interests turned to Day-Trading.
He was an active member at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church volunteering in many activities and groups; a member of Phoenix Daylight Masonic Lodge #350; participated in multiple clubs and units of Zuhrah Shrine; along with being active in the Eastern Star; and a member of the Optimist Club. Cathedral of Pines and Mount Olivet Conference and Retreat Center held very special places in his heart.
Special thanks and gratitude to Jim's caregivers at ANW Hospital, Mount Olivet Transitional Care Unit and Minnesota Masonic Care Center for the respect, love, and excellent care.
Services will be held at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Avenue, South Minneapolis on March 13, at 11 am with visitation at 10 am
Memorials to: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church/Cathedral of Pines and Shriners Children's, 215 Radio Dr, Suite 100, Woodbury, MN 55125.