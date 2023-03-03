Dr. James C. Jim Schwanebeck

FARIBAULT — Dr. James (Jim) C. Schwanebeck died peacefully on February 28, 2023, at the Masonic Home Care Center, ten days before his 80th. Greeted in heaven by parents Edwin and Mabel Schwanebeck of Faribault, brother-in-law David Luecke, great nephew Shane Cope, and mother-in-law Marno Cleveland. Survived by his wife of 34 years Linda Schwanebeck, sister Lois Luecke, nieces Amanda Pahl (Mike) and Emily Cope (Eric); great-nephew Spencer Luecke; great-nieces Avery Pahl, Zoie and Kaylyn Cope. He will be greatly missed by cousins and many friends.

To plant a tree in memory of James Schwanebeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments