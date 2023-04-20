Dr. Frank Ogle

FARIBAULT — Frank Ogle, M.D., age 79, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023, at his home with his family at his side.
Sherman Frank, son of Sherman Levi and Marjorie Agnes (Swenson) Ogle, was born February 22, 1944 in Long Beach, California. He graduated from Salina High School, Salina, Kansas (1962), Kansas State University (BS in Mathematics, 1966) and the University of Minnesota Medical School (MD, 1970). He served four years as a Major, General Medical Officer, in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corp. He practiced Family Medicine for 40 years in Faribault, MN, at the Faribault Clinic and then the Mayo Clinic Health System.
He married Kathleen Ann Schiltgen of Lake Elmo, MN on June 8, 1968 at Saint Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, Minneapolis, MN and they had three sons: Matthew, John, and Michael.
He was a member of the Jesuit Partnership and Jesuit Retreat House Demontreville since 1978. He was a Knight of Columbus and member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of the American Medical Association, the Minnesota Medical Association, and the American Academy of Family Medicine. He was board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Ann Schiltgen Ogle, Faribault, MN; his children: Matthew (Brenda) Ogle (grandchildren: Jack, Leo, Vivien), Edina, MN; John Ogle (granddaughter: Victoria), Fredericksburg, TX; Michael (Virginia) Ogle (grandchildren: Theodore, Charlotte, Harrison), Edina, MN; and his sisters Helen (Patrick) Chandonnet, Apple Valley, MN and Judy (Pete) Razink, Apple Valley, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Levi and Marjorie Agnes Ogle, of St. Peter, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (visitation at 10:00 a.m.). The wake will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Avenue North, Faribault. Interment will be at the Guardian Angels Cemetery in Oakdale, MN, at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the choice of the donor in memory of Frank.
