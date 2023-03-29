Douglas G. Doug Mador

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with blowing and drifting snow.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
SISSETON, SD — Douglas "Doug" G. Mador, age 77, of Sisseton, SD, formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 28, 2023 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.
Douglas George, the son George and Anna (Anderson) Mador, was born on February 15, 1946 in California. Doug grew up in Faribault, MN and graduated from Faribault Senior High School with the Class of 1964. He served in the United State Army during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Diane Kaderlik, on October 11, 1969 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Doug worked as a Union Machine Operator and retired in 1999. While he wasn't working, Doug enjoyed playing softball, going to vintage car shows, going to farmer's markets, fishing, hunting, shooting guns, and spending time with his family, especially attending his granddaughter's events. He was a member of the Faribault American Legion Post 43, Faribo Drag On's Car Club, and the Faribault Rifle & Gun Club.
Doug is survived by his sons, Duane Mador and Daryl (Ryan) Mador; granddaughter, Reese Mador; brother, David Mador; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; and his parents, George and Anna Mador.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault with Father Henry Doyle, officiating. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Organization.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Mador as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.