FARIBAULT — Dorothy Marie Fischer, age 96, of Faribault, passed away on January 17, 2023, at The Emeralds of Faribault.
FARIBAULT — Dorothy Marie Fischer, age 96, of Faribault, passed away on January 17, 2023, at The Emeralds of Faribault.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 10: 30 a.m. at Boldt Funeral Home with the Reverend Greg Ciesluk officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Dorothy Marie Fischer, the daughter of Glenn and Alice (Vail) Sommers was born on October 14, 1926, in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1945. Dorothy moved from the farmstead east of Faribault to live with her grandparents in town. She was employed at Faribault Woolen Mill when she was introduced to her future husband Gordy. The two united into marriage on June 28, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault.
They moved to Albert Lea in 1954 where she was employed as a bookkeeper for Wallace's Department Store, St. Paul Ciothiers and then Herbergers. After retirement they moved back to Faribault in 1986 to be near family.
Dorothy was a long-time member of the Fourth Avenue Methodist church.
She greatly enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She was a big fan of all Minnesota Gopher sports and closely followed the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild and Twins. Dorothy loved to travel with her husband Gordy and other relatives. They visited Hawaii, Arizona, California, Las Vegas as well as going on several cruises.
She is survived by brother, Lester Sommers; fourteen nieces; eight nephews; brother-in-law, Lester Gunderson.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; siblings, Raymond (Betty Lou) Sommers, Everett (Emma) Sommers, Della Gunderson, Delores (Eugene) Strasser, Roger (Delores) Sommers, Donald (Sharon) Sommers, Betty Lou (Larry) Hoppe; nephews, Steven Sommers and John Gunderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Fourth Ave United Methodist Church, Faribault.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.