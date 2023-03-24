Dorothy Mae Kvestad

FARIBAULT — Dorothy Kvestad, age 93, of rural Faribault, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her home.
Memorial visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on April 27, 2023, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Myrtle Chapter 13, Farmington, Order of the Eastern Star will conduct a service at 6:00 pm with a time of sharing to follow. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis on April 28, 2023.
Dorothy Mae, the daughter of John "August" and Elsie A. (Potratz) Steen was born May 23, 1929, in Bisbee, Towner County, North Dakota. On March 1, 1952, Dorothy was united in marriage to Arden Kvestad at First Lutheran Church, Trimont. Dorothy worked as a teacher in rural Moland beginning in 1951, then for Martin County Rural Schools, Dunnell as a first grade and Special Education Teacher and later as a third-grade teacher for Medford Public Schools for over 35 years. She belonged to the Athens #82 Faribault Order of Eastern Star and now Myrtle Chapter 13, Farmington for more than 50 years holding many offices.
Survivors include her children, LeAnn (and Walter) Masche of Owatonna, David Kvestad of Owatonna, Edward (and Marcia Speiker) Kvestad of Faribault and James (and Sherry) Kvestad of Faribault; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, Merville Steen of Sherburn; in laws, Lane (and Jean) Kvestad of Apple Valley and Gladys Steen of Sheboygan, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, J. August and Elsie Steen; husband, Arden; son, John Kvestad; daughter in law, Sandy Kvestad; brother, Raymond Steen; sister, Mary Ann (and Roland) Philipp; and in laws, Bonnie Steen, Gloria (and Clifford) Larson and Robert (and Billie) Kvestad; and father and mother in law, Ingvald and Alma Kvestad.
