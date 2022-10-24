MANKATO — Dorothy L. Wadekamper passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living Center, Mankato.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Father Paul van de Crommert, Pastor of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, North Mankato, officiating. Interment will be at German Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Dorothy was born in Rice County, MN on March 14, 1928, to Henry and Elsie (Beyer) Wadekamper. At the age of 4, she attended school with her older sister. She continued her education, graduating from Faribault High School in 1946. Following high school, Dorothy moved to Rochester to attend Methodist Kahler School of Nursing, completing her degree in 1949. That same year, she moved to San Francisco, CA to further her studies in the medical profession.
Dorothy returned to Minnesota in 1951, where she worked at the University in Minneapolis. In 1954, she moved to Iowa City and during that time, she assisted the renowned Dr. Ruben H. Flocks, who played an integral part in saving the life of her sister-in-law, Eileen. In 1963 Dorothy moved back to Minnesota, becoming a member of the Faribault Hospital medical staff. From 1969 through 1978, Dorothy fulfilled her Nursing career with Emanuel-St. Joseph Hospital, Mankato.
Dorothy moved to Brookdale Senior Living Center in 2002 where she served as House Nurse, helping her fellow residents. She also enjoyed leading the exercise team.
Dorothy's favorite hobby was knitting, which included scarves, mittens, hats and dish cloths for her friends and family members. She also knitted many articles for military personnel who were stationed afar.
Dorothy is survived by family members; brother, Arnold Wadekamper of Mankato; nephews, Mark (Jodi) Wadekamper of Chaska, Blaine Wadekamper of Eagle, CO; Steve Heaney of St. Paul; nieces, Debra (John) Clements of Eagle, CO; and Kathleen (Heaney) Stoutenburg of Elk River.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Henry and Elsie Wadekamper; sister, Bernice (Donald) Heaney; brother Alvin Wadekamper; nephew, Richard Heaney; niece, Diane (Heaney) Daniel.
