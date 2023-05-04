WASECA — DOROTHY HILDA CARPENTER, age 93 of Waseca, died at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca on the evening of Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Born in New Market on July 16, 1929, Dorothy was the daughter of Peter and Anna (Steimens) Thomas. She attended school in New Market. On June 29, 1948, she was married to Albert Carpenter in Faribault. Dorothy worked in several capacities throughout southern Minnesota over her working years, and made many lifelong friends in the process. She enjoyed flower gardening, watching "Bandwagon" and listening to polka music, playing bingo, and baking pies and donuts. She was a long-time member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.
Dorothy is survived by two children, Richard Carpenter of Faribault and Alvina Peterson of Waseca; four grandchildren and their spouses; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ambrose Thomas of Faribault and Alvin Thomas of Prescott, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Bill, Elmer, and Sylvester; two sisters, Jenny and Alvina; her daughter-in-law, Sharon; and her son-in-law, Neil.
A private family event will be held at the funeral home. Public graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Calvary Cemetery in Waseca. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca is handling the arrangements. dsofuneral.com
