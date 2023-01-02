Dorothy Helen Kadrlik

.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday.
The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon
when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across
the region.
Overnight a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop
across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter
of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.Tuesday
morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and
spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early
Tuesday afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel
impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the
heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy
snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the
highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and
persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional
2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel
plans for Tuesday if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...A wintry mix becoming heavy snow later today with a few
hours of very heavy snowfall rates. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. Then steady snow Tuesday night through Wednesday
with a few more inches possible.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
LONSDALE — Dorothy Helen Kadrlik (Spoor) age 84 of Lonsdale, MN passed away peacefully at her home on December 30, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1938 in Montgomery, MN to James and Adeline Jakes. She married Albert Kadrlik on July 27, 1996. They continued to live in Lonsdale and spent winters in Donna, Texas. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Kadrlik; brothers, Marvin and Robert Jakes. She is survived by children, Connie (Doug) Frederick, of Roseville, CA, John Spoor of Waterville, and Roxie (AI) Velishek of Montgomery. grandchildren, Keith (Kelle) Velishek, Derek (Lauren) McDaniels, Jackie (Jon) Konkol, Shannan (Sean) Wolfe; great grandchildren, Lukas, Bella, Brooklynn, Nora, Rhett, Reuben, Charlie, Maisy, Remi, Axton, Huxley, Jason, Hailey, and Noah; step children, Linda Roatch of San Jose, CA, Greg (Barbara) of Papillion, NE, Cindy (Dale) Furrer of Lonsdale, and Pam (Carla) of Minneapolis; step grandchildren, Latricia (Nick) Andersen, Allison (Tim) Schaumburg, Tara (John) Thielen, Kyle (Billie Jo) Furrer and step great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lonsdale, MN. with memorial gathering at White Funeral Home in Lonsdale starting at 9 AM. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Lonsdale.