Dorothy Ann Kuball-Anonby

FARIBAULT — Dorothy Kuball-Anonby, age 89, of Faribault and formerly Waterville, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Homestead Hospice, Owatonna.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Louie Floeder will officiate. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Waterville.

Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Dorothy Ann was born on September 3, 1932, the daughter of Andrew and Marie (Hager) Hollinger. Dorothy graduated from Waterville High School in 1950. She met Laverne Kuball at a dance hall in Waterville. They were married on September 8, 1952, in Waterville and had 8 children. Throughout her life, Dorothy was a homemaker, and she worked at the nursing home in Waterville for several years. Dorothy and Laverne enjoyed square dancing, fishing, traveling and socializing with friends and family. She was preceded in death by Laverne in 1994. Dorothy then married John Anonby on May 22, 1998, in Faribault; he preceded her in death in 2016. Dorothy was passionate about card playing and winning! She also enjoyed crocheting, crafting and spending time with family.

She was survived by her children, Tom (Sam) Kuball of Waterville, Debbie Kuball of Waterville, Karen (Gene) Kuntz of Waterville, Paula (Craig) Stock of Worthington, Connie (Mark) Pittmann of Morristown, Dave (Jan) Kuball of Golden Valley, Michael (Carrie) Kuball of Chapel Hill, NC and Jim Kuball of Mankato; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; stepchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laverne after 42 years of marriage, and John; son, Bob Kuball; grandson, Andy Kuball; daughter in law, Bobbi Kuball; brother, Jim Hollinger and sister, Margaret Stevermer.

