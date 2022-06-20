Dorothy Ann Kuball-Anonby

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
108.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
FARIBAULT — Dorothy Kuball-Anonby, age 89, of Faribault and formerly Waterville, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Homestead Hospice, Owatonna.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Louie Floeder will officiate. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Waterville.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Dorothy Ann was born on September 3, 1932, the daughter of Andrew and Marie (Hager) Hollinger. Dorothy graduated from Waterville High School in 1950. She met Laverne Kuball at a dance hall in Waterville. They were married on September 8, 1952, in Waterville and had 8 children. Throughout her life, Dorothy was a homemaker, and she worked at the nursing home in Waterville for several years. Dorothy and Laverne enjoyed square dancing, fishing, traveling and socializing with friends and family. She was preceded in death by Laverne in 1994. Dorothy then married John Anonby on May 22, 1998, in Faribault; he preceded her in death in 2016. Dorothy was passionate about card playing and winning! She also enjoyed crocheting, crafting and spending time with family.
She was survived by her children, Tom (Sam) Kuball of Waterville, Debbie Kuball of Waterville, Karen (Gene) Kuntz of Waterville, Paula (Craig) Stock of Worthington, Connie (Mark) Pittmann of Morristown, Dave (Jan) Kuball of Golden Valley, Michael (Carrie) Kuball of Chapel Hill, NC and Jim Kuball of Mankato; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; stepchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laverne after 42 years of marriage, and John; son, Bob Kuball; grandson, Andy Kuball; daughter in law, Bobbi Kuball; brother, Jim Hollinger and sister, Margaret Stevermer.