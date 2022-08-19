Donna Voegele

FARIBAULT — Donna Mae Voegele, age 83, of Faribault, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.
Memorial Visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm.
Donna Mae, the daughter of William and Genevieve (Dadey) Honken, was born April 28, 1939, in Lafayette and was raised in Waterville. She married Howard Voegele in 1968 in Faribault and proudly worked at McQuay for 31 years. Donna was the rock her family leaned on, and her children and grandchildren were her life. She cherished family garage gatherings, playing dice and cards, feeding her family homemade food and delicious breads. Donna was a very giving and selfless woman. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her children, Jeffery (and Darlene) Dawald, Jenny (and friend Ken Spitzack) Vangilder, Jody (and Craig) Ohnstad, Craig (and Rochelle) Voegele; grandchildren, Ryan and Christopher (and fiancée Ashley Johnson) Dawald, James Vangilder and Jacob Fitzherbert, Cassandra (and fiancée Zack Riopelle) and Wesley (and fiancée Maddi Albright) Ohnstad, Justin and Josie Voegele, Ethan and Hailey (and boyfriend Quin Brooks); and other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, William and Genevieve; husband, Howard Voegele; son, John Dawald; sisters, Rita Stangler and Joyce Anderson and brother, William Honken, Jr.
