Donna Voegele

FARIBAULT — Donna Mae Voegele, age 83, of Faribault, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

Service information

Aug 22
Visitation
Monday, August 22, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
