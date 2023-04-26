Donna Logan

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA — Donna Ardith Logan, age 85, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 in Oklahoma City. She was born September 2, 1937 in Austin, Minnesota to Melvin Evenson and Anna (Meldahl) Becker. She lived in Minnesota until her 30’s and she made the move to Missouri. Donna loved to read and would often be found with her nose in a book. She also loved electronics and spent a lot of time on Facebook and playing video games. When Donna was 76 she did something that she always wanted to do… she got a tattoo of a butterfly on her shoulder. When she was 79, she decided one wasn’t enough, and got another one on her ankle. Donna also enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Colleen Stam; husband, Alex Logan, and daughter Christie Bronstad. She is survived by her children, Roberta Jones and husband Art, Raymond Bronstad, Joseph Bronstad, Melody VanHoudt, and Annette Lally and husband Suj; grandchildren, Mike, Misty, Daniel, Blake, Katelyn, Stepheny, Christopher, Aaron, Amanda, Jessica, Aren, Sarena, Alivia, and Sabastian; great grandchildren, Emilie, Winter, Dalton, Mason, Ramona, Evan, Ethan, and one on the way; as well as numerous other family and friends. A Celebration of Donna’s life will be Memorial day, Monday, May 29th, 2023 in Faribault, MN. Contact her daughter Annette at alally@agrilawn.com for details. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.billmerrittfuneralservice.com for the Logan family.
