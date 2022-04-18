Donna K Anderson

FARIBAULT — Donna Katherine Anderson, age 83, of Faribault, died on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park at a later date. Military rites will be provided by Rice County Central Veterans.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Donna Katherine was born in Detroit, MI on December 19, 1938, to Maurice and Mary Jane (Kelley) McGleish. She attended Berkley High School, vocational technical school and served in the U.S. Army for two years. Donna and Brian Anderson married on August 29, 1986, in Faribault. She was previously employed at Crown Cork and Seal and the Faribault Regional Center.
She enjoyed her Collies, fishing, and camping. Most of all, she loved cooking and spending time with her family. Her favorite room in the house was her kitchen. Her greatest enjoyment came from cooking holiday meals for her family.
Donna is survived by her husband, Brian; children, Jim Miller (Patty), Sandra Peters (John), Deborah Hill, Randy Miller (Tammy), Robin Donahue (Mark), Joe Anderson, and Brian Anderson, Jr. Her grandchildren were John Miller (Brandis), Dustin Miller (Errin), Chris Miller, Justin Shepherd (Jennifer), Ryan Shepherd, Nick Peters (Jen), Sarah Speckhals (Luke), Nick Donahue and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Maurice (Bud) McGleish, and grandchildren, Adam Donahue, Madison Anderson and Brice Anderson.