WELLS — Donna Hollund, age 78, of Wells, MN, was called to heaven Wednesday, April 19th, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN, with Father Greg Havel officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Wells, MN. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.
Donna was born February 9th, 1944, in Wells, MN to William and Mary Ann (Mosser) Meyer.
Donna is survived by her children: Chris Hollund (Lisa K. Stenzel), Lisa (Bob) Dulas, Wanda (Patrick) Hull, Laura Callahan, David (Kim) Hollund and Amanda Hollund (James Wagner); grandchildren: Tabatha, Christopher, Faith (Cory), Dana (Izzy) and Shawn; Gabrielle and Cloe; Joshua, Matthew (Amelié) and Adrianna (Austin); Andrew (Abby), Nicole (Logan), Jonathan (Kaitlyn), Jacob (Nicole); Jennifer; Gavin and Brayden; Madrox, Autumn and Arianna; 18 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Donna Stenzel; sister Joan (Jim) Pankuk; brother Ken (Deb) Meyer; brothers-in-law: Richard (Betty) Hollund and Dan (Deb) Hollund; sister-in-law: Diane (Steve) Whitney; along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Hollund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.