Donna Campbell

FARIBAULT — Donna Mae Campbell, age 83, of Faribault, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday.
Arrangements completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Donna Mae was born on December 4, 1939, in Faribault to Mervin and Wanda (Krenz) Murphy. In 1941, her family moved to Illinois but returned to Faribault in 1956. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1956 and went on to attend cosmetology school. Donna married Norman Campbell at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault, on October 9, 1965. Donna was a beautician and held other various jobs as her children grew.
She enjoyed quilting with the ladies at Trinity Lutheran Church and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, David (Jennifer) Campbell of Faribault and Mark (Melissa) Campbell of Lakeville; daughter, Cynthia Campbell of Faribault; grandchildren, Garrett, Emily and Peyton Campbell, Drake and Adam Koster, Summer and Wilder Campbell; and sister-in-law, Karen Murphy of Faribault.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Sharon and Robert Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church - Quilters.