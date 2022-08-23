Donavon Don Mueller

FARIBAULT — Donavon "Don" Delbert Mueller, age 90, of Faribault, died on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home in Faribault.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ, Wheeling Township, Rice County on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Gary Liker officiating. Interment and military rites provided by Kenyon Veterans Color Guard will be held in the St. John's Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held in the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Don was born on August 25, 1931, in Faribault to August and Nora (Bosshart) Mueller. Don loved life on the farm. After graduating from 8th grade country school, Don willingly started his lifelong duties on the family farm. The only time Don left the farm was when he was drafted into the United Sates Navy. He felt fortunate to serve from 1955-1957. He attended boot camp in Chicago where he received his GED and learned to swim. He often laughed at being in the Navy but stationed his first year at Chase Naval Station in Bellville, Texas. He had many great experiences with his comrades learning the ropes on the destroyer USS Moale DD693. On one occasion, Don was charting navigation of the ship and warned the captain he was heading for an island which was not visible above the water; the island turned out to be a school of blue whales. Don enjoyed boxing and playing outfield on the ship's baseball team against teams from south of the Gulf of Mexico.
Back on the farm, Don enjoyed being active in his community through the sports of softball and bowling. Don enjoyed the horses on the farm and was 5 years old when he drove the team for the first time on the field, while his dad drove another team ahead of him. Don, along with his good buddy, Pete Keller, were among the charter members of the Kenyon Saddle Club. Don and his showy American Saddlebred mare, Peg, pranced through many parades and trail rides at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park.
Don's father was the last to own the land surrounding Hidden Falls at Big Woods State Park; on that land they logged trees to heat their home, use in the cook stove and build items for the home and farm. The hill was so steep they would have to take the load up by thirds in the horse drawn wagons and sleighs, then load all the wood again at the top to take it home. In the old days, the family would dam the creek to flood an area and when it froze, they would saw the ice into large squares, take it into town and stock the icehouse at the creamery building.
Don was a member of a loyal group of guys who met in the back of the Nerstrand Library/City Hall to share lies, laugh and play some euchre, among other card games. Don was always ready to be in on a prank with the neighboring farmers.
Don greatly enjoyed hunting with his neighbors and relatives.
Don was fortunate to have experienced the pride of depending on the strength and heart of farming with horses and to see the evolution to more efficient motorized steel and rubber machines used on the farm during his lifetime.
Don's lifestyle greatly changed the last 10 years living with Ken & Carol's family. He was involved with their noisy grandchildren running around; he would toss the ball, share stories and tease them for hours. Dogs were a big part of his daily life on the farm and later living in town. He was known to sneak treats to each of the three dogs, but he favored the little Chihuahua.
He is survived by his extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Nora Mueller, and his sister, Myrna Mueller.
