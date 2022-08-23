Donavon Don Mueller

FARIBAULT — Donavon "Don" Delbert Mueller, age 90, of Faribault, died on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home in Faribault.

Service information

Aug 27
Service
Saturday, August 27, 2022
10:30AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
19086 Jacobs Ave.
Faribault, MN 55021
Aug 27
Visitation
Saturday, August 27, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
19086 Jacobs Ave.
Faribault, MN 55021
