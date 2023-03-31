Donald Lee Grubb

FARIBAULT — Donald L. Grubb, age 91, was surrounded by family when he was called home on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown, on April 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. followed by a reception.
Donald Lee, the son of Jess and Lucina (Miller) Grubb was born on December 24, 1931, in Algona, Iowa. He enlisted into the US Air Force in 1952 and served 4 years as an airplane mechanic. After being discharged, he moved to Faribault and worked as a Snap-On Tools salesman. He soon met the love of his life, Diane Pofahl, and they were united forever in marriage on May 11, 1957. They shared 63 years of adventures together. Don and Diane moved to a small farm in Rice County raising sheep, cattle, and pigs. They were blessed to raise 4 children on the farm and participated in 4-H, FFA and the Corn Growers Association. Don also worked at the Rice County Hospital, previously known as the Faribault State Hospital, for 23 years.
He later became a crop seed salesman for AgriPro Seed, where he enjoyed meeting many farmers and their families until retirement. His family ran the lunch "Grubb Wagon" for many years, bringing good food to local auctions and events in the area. Don and his wife, Diane, helped start the Faribault farmers market where they sold produce from their large vegetable garden, maple syrup, horseradish and many baked goods made by Diane, known as the "Pie Lady".
Don enjoyed camping, fishing and loved the outdoors with his family. He enjoyed many traveling adventures including gold panning in Alaska, Sturgis, Mardi Gras, Branson, South Padre Island and traveling all the way to Costa Rica. He attended the annual Hobo Convention, Rendezvous, thrashing shows, country and bluegrass music festivals.
He was a very talented musician known locally and throughout the US as "Harp in Don". He always said he was so blessed to be able to share the universal language of music and loved to see the smiles of young and old. He was inducted into America's Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012. He was part of a large musical family that traveled across the country playing great music for many to enjoy.
This included hosting their own bluegrass jam on the farm," Bit of Heaven ", for 11 years. He spent many winters on entertainment stages in Donna Texas with family and friends. One of his biggest joys was his family and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Don is survived by his four children, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren: Becky (and Daniel) Vollbrecht of Waterville, their family Joshua Vollbrecht, Nathan Vollbrecht, Stephanie (and Nick) Braun and their children Jaylie, Makynlie, Sophie and Berklie, Meghan (and Kyle) Wolf and their children Tenley, Bentley and Maizey; Dan Grubb of Faribault; Lisa Grubb of Montgomery, and her family Nicole Jeanes and her children Kylee,Teddy and Rylie,Tiffany Kohout and her children Nevaeh and Leerye; Brenda Grubb of Faribault; nieces, nephews, in laws and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Diane M Grubb; his parents; three siblings, Mary Woorley, Nettie Ethrington and Ann Bulock; a granddaughter, Brenda's angel, Claira Diane.
