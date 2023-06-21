Donald "Don" Dugan

FARIBAULT — Donald "Don" Dugan, age 67, of Faribault died at his home on Monday, June 19, 2023. He was a storyteller, proud father and husband, deep thinker, loyal friend, and beautiful soul. He was a triplet who came into this world with his two sisters in 1956. His parents Lawrence and Betty (Johnson) Dugan had their hands full with four children, including twins, when the triplets were born; they went on to be blessed with two additional children. With eight brothers and sisters, plus all the neighborhood kids, there was always adventure, fun and mischief to be had.

  

