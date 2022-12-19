FARIBAULT — Donald A. Reuvers, age 89, of Faribault, died December 16, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, with Fr. Kevin Finnegan, officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Faribault, with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. For those unable to attend you may watch the livestream of the funeral through a link on Don's obituary page.
Donald Reuvers, the son of Anthony W. and Anna (Langeslag) Reuvers, was born on January 9, 1933, in Faribault. He attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1950. Don took over the family farm. From 1954 to 1956 he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Toul, France. On August 9, 1958, he married Jeanette Manderfeld Spinler at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kenyon. He farmed until 1981 when health reasons dictated a career change. Don continued as a Pioneer Seed representative for 23 years and served on Pioneer's advisory board. He worked in farm appraisal and management and was recognized for Outstanding Soil Conservation progress and as an Outstanding Pork Producer. In 1967, he was named Minnesota's Outstanding Young Farmer.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Divine Mercy Catholic Church, serving as a trustee for 15 years, Eucharistic minister, finance committee, and church council. Don also served on the CCS school board, was charter board member of the Rice County Pork Producers and was appointed by Governors Al Quie, Wendell Anderson, and Rudy Perpich to the Minnesota Meat Improvement Board. He coached Walcott 4-H softball for years and served on numerous committees and projects. Don served as a board member and treasurer of the Senior Center and the Legacy Commons Association. He and Jeanette were also inducted into Bethlehem Academy's Court of Honor. He was a family man and an avid card player enjoying bridge, poker, and 500. He loved Notre Dame football.
Don is survived by his wife, Jeanette; three sons, Mark (Lisa) Reuvers of Morristown, Patrick (Lynn) Reuvers of Rochester, Paul (Teresa) Reuvers of Lakeville; one daughter, Kay (Eric) Murphy of Jacksonville Beach, FL; ten grandchildren, Jack (Brittany), Tori, Tom, Zach (Colleen), Riley, Jonathan and Nathan Reuvers, Courtney (Dan) Waldoch, and Reese and Taylor Overstreet; four great grandchildren, Ryan, Reagan, Remy, and Kiana Reuvers; sister-in-law, Sr. Theresa Spinler; brother-in-law, Jerry Gefre; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony W. and Anna Reuvers; sister, Eileen (George) DeGrood; in-laws, Lorraine (Quentin) Kane, Bob Eischens, and Leona Gefre.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Divine Mercy Building Fund (United for our Future), or the donor's choice in memory of Don.
For online tributes and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com