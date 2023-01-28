FARIBAULT — Donald A. Bell, age 87, of Faribault, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Havenwood Assisted Living, Burnsville.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Bell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
FARIBAULT — Donald A. Bell, age 87, of Faribault, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Havenwood Assisted Living, Burnsville.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment and veteran's military rites will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis later in the spring.
Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault and at the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Donald was born on April 27, 1935, to Peter and Lucille (Nierenhausen) Bell in Richmond. He graduated from St. Bonifacius High School and then served in the United States Army. Donald married Kay Roth in Cold Spring and she preceded him in death in 2016. They owned the Shamrock Bar in Faribault for many years until his retirement in 1999.
He was known to be seen jogging throughout his neighborhood nearly every day. Don enjoyed many sports, and his cabin was his happy place.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Steve) Hibbard; grandchildren, Morgyn, Joseph and Benjamin Hibbard; brothers, Thomas Bell of Cold Spring, David (Joan) Bell of St. Cloud and James (Kathy) Bell of Cold Spring and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his wife; son, Peter Bell; parents, Peter and Lucille; stepfather, Frank Hammerschmidt; and sister-in-law, Lois Bell.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.