Diane Lynn Imberg

MORRISTOWN — Diane L. Imberg, age 67 of Morristown, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Emeralds at Faribault.

Service information

Dec 9
Service
Friday, December 9, 2022
11:00AM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Dec 9
Visitation
Friday, December 9, 2022
10:00AM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
