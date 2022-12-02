Diane Lynn Imberg

MORRISTOWN — Diane L. Imberg, age 67 of Morristown, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Emeralds at Faribault.
MORRISTOWN — Diane L. Imberg, age 67 of Morristown, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Emeralds at Faribault.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Carol Sinykin officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Morristown.
Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Diane Lynn, the daughter of Earl and Patricia (Eger) Adolphson, was born April 1, 1955, in Morris. While in high school, Diane moved with her family to Faribault, and she graduated from Faribault High School in 1973. On March 22, 1975, she was united in marriage to Richard H. Imberg, Jr. at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault. Diane worked in the meat department at Nelson's for 18 years and HyVee for 28 years. She retired as assistant manager in 2015. After retirement, Diane and Richard built a cabin up north and they enjoyed spending their time there. Diane loved sewing quilts and doll clothes. She enjoyed volunteering at the food shelf, taking pictures gardening and caring for her flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Rick of Morristown, one son, Troy of Morristown; a sister, Leann (and Jerry) Bright; three brothers, Gregg (and Cassie) Adolphson, Scott Adolphson (and Sue), Bruce (and P.J.) Adolphson; sisters-in-law, Julie Long, Susan (and Clint) Capito, JoAnne (and Mark) Weiske, Margaret Hopkins, Eula (and Bob) Newdecker and Kathy (and Jane) Anderson, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Patricia Adolphson; parents-in-law, Richard and Judith Imberg; and brothers-in-law, Richard Long and Lawrence Hopkins.
