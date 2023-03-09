FARIBAULT — Diane L. Kanzenbach, age 58, of Faribault, died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at her home in Faribault.
Celebration of Life will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Diane Lorraine was born on April 13, 1964, to Elizabeth L. Francisco and Melvin W. Kanzenbach, Sr. in Albert Lea. She was previously employed for 25 years by Epic Enterprise Inc as a job coach, Cenneidigh Inc, and by the State of Minnesota as a Direct Support Professional with the Regional Center in Faribault and in Brainerd. Diane enjoyed playing softball, gardening, hobby farming, horses, birds and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Diane is survived by life partner, Eric Breland; daughter, Heather (Isaac) Bolinger; son, Dustin King all of Faribault; grandchildren, Collin Guy of Faribault, Dakota (Mackenzie) Guy of Morristown, Autumn (Allen) Bolinger of Faribault, Anil Nystuen of Faribault, Raelynn and Maiya King of Morristown; mother, Elizabeth L. Francisco; siblings, Derric (Vicki) Kanzenbach, Debby (Wayne) Pumper and Melvin (Angie) Kanzenbach, Jr. all of Faribault; many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin W. Kanzenbach, Sr; infant brother, Michael W. Kanzenbach; paternal grandparents, Rueben and Fernalee Kanzenbach; maternal biological grandparents, Dorothy Gokey and John E. Francisco; maternal adoptive grandparents, Maurice and Doris Mosher; Dustin's father, Terry King; three aunts and seven uncles.
