Diana Brooks

FARMINGTON — Diana M. Brooks, age 85 of Farmington, passed away on October 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Farmington Lutheran Church, Farmington. Interment will be at a later date at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at church.
She was born on June 15, 1937, in Kenmare, ND to F. Boyd and Leona (Gess) Radue.
Diana graduated from Kenyon High School. Following high school, she graduated from Mankato Beauty School. She was united in marriage to Richard L. Brooks on May 26, 1956. Diana worked as a beautician for over 57 years.
Diana is survived by her spouse, Richard; children, Wendy (Paul) Ackmann of Prior Lake, Todd Brooks of Naples, FL, and Tara (Jeff) Benner of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Ryan (Kellyn) Ackmann, Nate (Allison) Ackmann, Jordan (Katie) Brooks, Jayson Brooks, Morgan Brooks, and Mathew Brooks; brother, Donald (JoAnn) Radue; and sister, Carol (Larry) Quanrud.
She is preceded in death by her parents, F. Boyd and Leona Radue; brothers, Harlan and Leo Radue.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.