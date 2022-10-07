FARIBAULT — Dennis W. LaCanne, age 75, of Faribault, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN after a long battle with cancer.
Dennis William LaCanne, son of Francis and Eileen (Kotz) LaCanne, was born on March 27, 1947 in Faribault, MN. He attended the Bethlehem Academy School and graduated in 1965. Following high school, Dennis enlisted in the Army National Guard and served until 1971. On October 17, 1970 he was united in marriage to Jane Sorgatz at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. They were blessed with three children. He helped on the family farm and later purchased it in 1980. He farmed for over 30 years. After retiring from farming, he became a lineman at McQuays for 14 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching sports and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Jane LaCanne of Faribault; son, Brian (Tricia) LaCanne and their daughter Aubree of Hutchinson; daughter, Stacy (Erik) Carney of Lakeville and their children Tyler and Grant; his brother, Dale (Shari) LaCanne of Faribault; his sisters, Judy (Matt) Thomas of Faribault, Jane (Martin) Speikers of Owatonna, Kay (Dale) Paquette of Faribault, Linda (Mike) Thompson of Faribault and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Scott LaCanne; parents, Francis and Eileen LaCanne; his in-laws Harold and Gertrude Sorgatz; and sister-in-law, Carol Sorgatz.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating. Interment with honors will be held at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Monday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday for one hour prior to the service.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
