Dennis Roger Krenz

MORRISTOWN — Dennis Roger Krenz, age 78, of Morristown died on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at North Memorial Medical Center, Robbinsdale due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Service information

Jul 6
Visitation
Thursday, July 6, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Jul 6
Service
Thursday, July 6, 2023
2:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
