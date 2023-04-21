FARIBAULT — Dennis G. Welch, age 65, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 20, 2023, at his home following a brief battle with cancer.
Dennis George was born on April 13, 1958, in Fairmont, MN, to Glen and Delores (Person) Welch. He graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1976. Dennis worked at Crown Cork & Seal for over 20 years and most recently was a truck driver for MCD Express for many years. He was married to Staci Draeger on May 16, 1992. Dennis loved motorcycling, 4-Wheeling with trucks and side by sides, fantasy NASCAR, and all types of music. He was a jack of all trades, especially carpentry and working on old cars. He enjoyed going to the old car shows and playing card and dice games. Dennis loved being with people and making sure everyone was having a great time.
He is survived by his wife, Staci Welch; son, Ryan Welch; grandson, Landyn Welch; siblings, Wanda Welch, Ken Welch (Gail), Karen Thorson (Tim), Lisa Quernemoen, and Malinda Welch (Bryan); mother-in-law, Terry Draeger; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Delores; father-in-law, Frank Draeger; sister-in-law, Shari Draeger; brothers-in-law, Mike Quernemoen and John Wallgren; and niece, Erin Welch.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, followed by a service at 6:00 p.m.
A celebration of life gathering will also be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Signature Bar and Grill in Faribault.