FARIBAULT — Dennis "Denny" Willaby, age 85, of Faribault, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022.
Dennis William, the son of Clarence and Anna (Heffele) Willaby, was born on July 16, 1937 in Mountain Lake, MN. Denny graduated from St. Claire High School with the Class of 1955. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United State Army Reserves where he worked for 37 years. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary DeRosier, on August 28, 1965 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. While he wasn't working, Denny enjoyed woodworking, camping, gardening, fishing, baking, playing cards and spoiling his grandpuppies. He was a jack of all trades, willing to take on any task no matter how big or small. Repairing jet skis, snowmobiles, bikes, and boats, and insisting he thoroughly test drive them before handing over the keys, only proved he was just a big kid at heart. Denny also enjoyed camping, RVing, and going on cruises with family and friends.
Denny is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary; children, Greg Willaby, Barb Willaby, and Bill (Jacquie) Willaby; daughter-in-law, Angela Willaby; special friend of the family, Brooke Stene; sisters, Florence (Elard) Olsen and Evelyn (Bruce Terry) Willaby; sisters-in-law, Karen Willaby and Diane Willaby; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Doug Willaby; brothers, Alvin, Robert, Duane, and David (Sonia) Willaby; sister-in-law, Cheryl (David) Wood.
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Joe Pete officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Friday at the church prior to Mass.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
